Raub Brock Capital Management LP Upped Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position by $1.16 Million; Duke Energy (DUK) Shares Declined While Wesbanco Bank Increased Stake by $1.15 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 10,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 179,470 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, up from 168,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $126.56. About 1.24 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 12,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 67,885 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 55,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.77. About 872,350 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLV) by 6,754 shares to 19,086 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,683 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR).