Raub Brock Capital Management LP Upped Fedex (FDX) Holding; Cabot Wealth Management Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake as Share Price Rose

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 87.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 38,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,485 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 43,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $138.64. About 774,793 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in)

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 72.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 48,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,504 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.77M, up from 66,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.91. About 630,352 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,929 shares to 25,419 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 28,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,331 shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,300 were accumulated by Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Company holds 57,172 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,584 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has invested 0.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weik Capital Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45,381 shares. 22,620 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Fruth Invest Mngmt has 29,223 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 82,008 shares. 44,459 are held by M Kraus & Com. Amer Rech Communication holds 76,336 shares. 147,405 are owned by Montrusco Bolton Investments. Albion Grp Ut holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,267 shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Co Nj holds 83,633 shares. Hl Service Lc stated it has 3.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.32 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.11% or 12,700 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na owns 2,555 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jacobs & Ca holds 0.33% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 10,615 shares. High Pointe Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.77% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,120 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.27% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 40 were accumulated by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.33% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nuwave Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 170 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 85,000 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Moreover, Burns J W & Commerce Inc has 0.59% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 420,436 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. 6,805 are owned by Optimum Investment Advisors. Tompkins Corp reported 619 shares stake. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 1,722 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pay No Mind To That Fiscal Year Behind The Curtain-FedEx – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUSK, CLDR, PYX and FDX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed Gives It Up; Vix Goes Down; FOMO Rally On; Buy ‘New eRetailers’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TO FDX EMPLOYEES: Zamansky LLC Investigates Possible ERISA Violations in the FedEx Corp. Retirement Savings Plan – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Air Adds 15 More Leased Cargo Planes – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.