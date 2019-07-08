Raub Brock Capital Management LP Upped By $523,740 Its Sherwin (SHW) Stake; Dafna Capital Management Upped By $1.72 Million Its Cytokinetics (CYTK) Holding

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) stake by 115.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc acquired 214,468 shares as Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)’s stock rose 40.53%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 400,294 shares with $3.24M value, up from 185,826 last quarter. Cytokinetics Inc now has $625.70M valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 12,832 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 14.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased Sherwin (SHW) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp acquired 1,218 shares as Sherwin (SHW)’s stock declined 0.71%. The Raub Brock Capital Management Lp holds 48,929 shares with $21.07M value, up from 47,711 last quarter. Sherwin now has $43.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $466.74. About 28,799 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

More notable recent Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cytokinetics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cytokinetics Announces Preclinical Data for Reldesemtiv to be Presented at the 2019 Annual Cure SMA Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cytokinetics (CYTK) Announces Preclinical Data For Reldesemtiv Presented at SMA Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $21,885 activity. $10,965 worth of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares were sold by Malik Fady Ibraham.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CYTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 5.67% less from 38.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Ironwood Invest Ltd Liability Company accumulated 67,352 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 41,803 shares. 24,620 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny. Dafna Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 400,294 shares stake. Zacks Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Wasatch owns 3.19 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 11,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 25,519 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com reported 11,500 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 75,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 84,399 shares.

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased Zogenix Inc stake by 14,000 shares to 129,764 valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) stake by 53,700 shares and now owns 278,811 shares. Kura Oncology Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cytokinetics Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has 3,983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Co holds 989 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,497 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Ltd has 42,638 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 46,171 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Legacy Prtnrs reported 710 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob invested in 0.01% or 3,502 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.19% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 872 shares. Carderock Inc holds 8,782 shares. Wesbanco National Bank Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 725 shares. 9,197 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Research Advsr. 14,207 are owned by Brinker Cap Inc. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.32% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 23,491 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sherwin-williams Co (SHW) Chairman and CEO John G Morikis Sold $7.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Still Waiting For Sherwin-Williams To Pull Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider FETTIG JEFF M bought $216,035.

Among 11 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Friday, March 22. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $47300 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $445 target in Wednesday, January 16 report. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, April 26. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, January 14 report.