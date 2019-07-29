Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Stake; Tiger Management Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased Mastercard Inc. (MA) stake by 9.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as Mastercard Inc. (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Raub Brock Capital Management Lp holds 92,543 shares with $21.79 million value, down from 101,973 last quarter. Mastercard Inc. now has $287.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $281.13. About 846,803 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Tiger Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 402.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Management Llc acquired 93,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Tiger Management Llc holds 116,110 shares with $19.35M value, up from 23,110 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $559.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $196.11. About 4.58M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Suggests Pairing Long Oil & Gas ETF With Facebook Short; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Some of Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Creepy’ (Video); 27/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal:; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data; 01/05/2018 – CNBC’S MICHELLE CASTILLO AND JORDAN NOVET: FACEBOOK SMART SPEAKERS MAY COME TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FIRST, WILL INCLUDE ‘M’ SMART ASSISTANT; 22/03/2018 – Ex-FTC Official Says Facebook Has Seriously Breached Consent Decree (Video); 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda, and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 11/04/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: A Source Close To Facebook On Diamond And Silk Controversy; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video)

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) stake by 6,984 shares to 413,726 valued at $22.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) stake by 219,702 shares and now owns 977,582 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.62 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity. $6.63M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 7,597 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.54% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 10,313 were accumulated by Two Sigma Limited Co. B & T Capital Dba Alpha Capital holds 0.69% or 7,505 shares. Temasek (Private) owns 2.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.44M shares. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Com stated it has 0.49% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moore Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.56% or 433,314 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability owns 0.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.32M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv holds 2,335 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.63 million shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 24,295 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $256 target. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $259 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating.

Tiger Management Llc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 112,000 shares to 17,590 valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 35,400 shares and now owns 58,800 shares. Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management LP owns 181,443 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,230 shares. Capstone Fin Inc reported 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Illinois-based Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 46,214 were reported by Moors And Cabot. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 17,581 shares in its portfolio. Cadian Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2.71% stake. Parsec Financial Management reported 47,879 shares. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested in 1,912 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation holds 2.81M shares. Connable Office Incorporated reported 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.56% or 14,079 shares. 260,593 were reported by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chem National Bank owns 2,551 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

