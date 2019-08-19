Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Position by $2.22 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sonata Capital Group Cut Its Stake by $1.50 Million

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Time Numbers Exceed Loftiest Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clean Yield Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 80 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability has 45,077 shares. 564,723 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 836,300 shares. Lsv Asset reported 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1,500 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Advisors Limited Liability owns 87,728 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Svcs Ma has invested 0.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 16,244 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Lc accumulated 0% or 1,288 shares. Vestor Cap Lc holds 51,484 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 51,487 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 10,547 shares to 189,607 shares, valued at $20.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Iberiabank Corporation has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,323 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 4,510 shares. Vgi Prtnrs Pty Limited owns 95,693 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 3.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 411 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 329 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company reported 802 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc stated it has 98,766 shares. United Serv Automobile Association invested in 459,240 shares. Md Sass reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisor Prtnrs Lc reported 2.36% stake. Ca has 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,032 shares. Cohen & Steers accumulated 3,137 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dana Investment stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,642 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.