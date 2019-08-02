Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $2.22 Million; Perritt Capital Management Maintains Position in Travelcenters Amer Com (TA)

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $274.16. About 4.84M shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.88% . The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 40,528 shares traded or 120.01% up from the average. TravelCenters of America Inc. (NYSE:TA) has declined 24.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ TravelCenters of America LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TA); 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to ‘Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 16/04/2018 – TravelCenters May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 16/03/2018 – Travelcenters of America Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 23/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Announces Annual Meeting Results; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Rev $1.58B; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 1.7% of TravelCenters; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Open Text (OTEX), Mastercard (MA) Partner to Transform Financial Processes Across Global Supply Chains – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd reported 2.19% stake. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim Communication has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 5,309 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 20,502 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 7,640 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Legacy Private Tru reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinnacle Fin invested in 0.11% or 5,673 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Com reported 1,110 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1,535 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Regal Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Blue Financial Cap stated it has 2.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Optimum Invest Advisors holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 22,090 shares. Westpac Bk owns 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 234,068 shares. Blackhill Capital holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,000 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,087 shares to 216,773 shares, valued at $21.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

More notable recent TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TravelCenters of America Celebrates National Hot Dog Day With Free ‘Franks’! – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TravelCenters of America LLC Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, August 5th – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kohlâ€™s Stock Isnâ€™t a Good Name to Buy and Hold – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp Com (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 387,225 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bg Staffing Inc Com by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,900 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Corp Com (NYSE:GHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold TA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt reported 47,501 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedge L Lp Nc holds 0% or 94,335 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1.87M shares. 838,050 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 21,950 shares. Strategic invested 0.01% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Moreover, Cutter And Brokerage Inc has 0.01% invested in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Howe Rusling Incorporated has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 5,891 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd holds 0% or 75,023 shares. Pnc Fin Grp stated it has 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Ameriprise holds 51,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) for 10,482 shares. 100 are held by Ckw Fincl.