Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $2.22 Million as Share Value Rose; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Trimmed Position

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172.63. About 231,984 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.56 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.38% or 197,843 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 12,720 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.77% or 84,665 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bankshares Communication has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ledyard Retail Bank owns 5,825 shares. Alleghany Corp De invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fairview Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Invest House stated it has 16,985 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Stock Yards National Bank has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 14,322 shares. 40,047 are owned by Ameritas Invest Partners. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 1.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.23M shares. Cypress Capital Ltd has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arizona State Retirement has 0.54% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 192,698 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,386 shares to 136,541 shares, valued at $21.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 7,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

