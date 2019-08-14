Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Value Rose; Colfax (CFX) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Lifted Stake by $504,919

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 17,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 913,925 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 896,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 71,670 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $270.51. About 399,420 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,984 shares to 413,726 shares, valued at $22.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy Mastercard Stock as It Expands Its Reach – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Is Up 233% Since My Last Article – It Can Double Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Capital Ltd Com holds 6.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 202,975 shares. Lakewood Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 191,298 shares or 1.26% of the stock. 41,530 were reported by Wafra. Adi Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 3.38% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 9,658 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. The Korea-based National Pension Service has invested 0.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Lc invested in 0.1% or 980 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brown Advisory Securities Lc reported 3.43% stake. Bbr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 23,991 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. 16,965 were reported by Condor Mgmt. Robecosam Ag holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 53,290 shares. 15,045 are held by Harvey Capital.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 91,400 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $17.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 118,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,100 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).