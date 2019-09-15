Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Factset Research Systems (FDS) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Park Presidio Capital Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $4.80 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems (FDS) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 84,184 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.12 million, down from 93,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Factset Research Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $277.46. About 312,023 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – HAS COMMENCED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 28/03/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to 8-Year High of 10.2653 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Rev $1.34B-$1.36B; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 16/05/2018 – FactSet Highlights new CSR Initiatives in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Steelcase SILQ Chair Honored with Fast Company 2019 Innovation by Design Award – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HearAtLast Holdings Acquires 100% of Fast Growing Canadian Start-up Crystal Clear Audio – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Add Abbott (ABT) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FOCUS-Crisis-hit Boeing readies huge effort to return 737 MAX to the skies – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FactSet to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Innovation Summit – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mastercard Brings New Industry and Retail Insights to the Open:FactSet Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FactSet to Participate in Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FactSet Celebrates 20 Years in Australia NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Reports Strong Revenue and EPS Growth in First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.