Raub Brock Capital Management LP Stake in Mastercard (MA) Lowered by $2.22 Million as Stock Rose; Twitter (TWTR) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $274.49. About 1.46 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 27,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 286,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, up from 258,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 4.29M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 23,848 shares to 44,992 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,080 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation invested in 31.59 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Navellier & Assoc owns 0.43% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 85,248 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Llc owns 7,837 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0.24% stake. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 3.37 million shares. 2.30M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 273,490 shares stake. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Axa accumulated 68,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Cibc World Markets holds 0.06% or 363,785 shares. 8,000 are held by Bluestein R H And Commerce. Mason Street Lc reported 103,928 shares. 38,824 are held by Nordea Inv. Moore Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 825,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Llc Il owns 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,341 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). R G Niederhoffer Mgmt holds 2.58% or 1,200 shares. 2,744 are held by Alps Advisors. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Biondo Inv Advsrs Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 149,675 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 150,821 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt accumulated 15,706 shares. Wesbanco State Bank invested in 1.2% or 102,223 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 90,877 shares. Grimes invested in 0.14% or 7,348 shares. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 2.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 22,900 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Lourd Cap Lc has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Virtu Financial Lc, New York-based fund reported 12,347 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 219,702 shares to 977,582 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).