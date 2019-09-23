Raub Brock Capital Management LP Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) Decreased by $1.26 Million; D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Suvretta Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $9.18 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 213,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.00M, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 5.50M shares traded or 30.84% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 6,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 121,342 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.42M, down from 128,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $192.96. About 1.03 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 48,805 shares. Princeton Strategies Gp Lc holds 0.07% or 6,700 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs invested in 0.4% or 26,658 shares. Shine Advisory Inc has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sadoff Investment Ltd Company invested in 901,119 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 413,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Street Corp invested in 15.60M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc accumulated 14 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bb&T holds 0.14% or 183,495 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). First Manhattan reported 0.18% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 123,450 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 33,197 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.32M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 246,682 shares to 640,000 shares, valued at $108.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 399,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.21 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsr Lc holds 28,914 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Incorporated Ma has invested 1.6% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Aqr Lc has 1.59M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank & owns 2,687 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 126,600 shares. Cordasco Finance Network owns 53 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc has 7,195 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 84,677 were accumulated by Professional Advisory Inc. South Texas Money Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1,569 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 704,539 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1,282 were reported by Manchester Management Lc. Btim Corporation holds 678,102 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 444,024 are held by Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru.