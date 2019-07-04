Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raised Texas Instruments (TXN) Position; Fti Consulting (FCN) Sentiment Is 0.96

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 6.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp acquired 10,918 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Raub Brock Capital Management Lp holds 179,470 shares with $19.04M value, up from 168,552 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $108.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 2.32M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B

Fti Consulting Inc (FCN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 91 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 95 cut down and sold their stock positions in Fti Consulting Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 35.95 million shares, down from 36.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fti Consulting Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 75 Increased: 61 New Position: 30.

Analysts await FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.14 per share. FCN’s profit will be $36.11M for 22.38 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by FTI Consulting, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.72% negative EPS growth.

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The companyÂ’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, turnaround and restructuring, interim management, transaction, valuation and financial advisory, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions , and M & A integration services. It has a 18.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers forensic accounting and advisory, global risk and investigations practice, dispute advisory, intellectual property (IP) related, civil trial, financial and enterprise data analytics, anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and health consulting services, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; and assistance in business insurance claims.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 4.05% of its portfolio in FTI Consulting, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. S&T Bank Pa owns 130,833 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 1.29% invested in the company for 230,288 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,865 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10600 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. 33,371 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $3.37M were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, February 8 CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 14,749 shares. The insider TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $418,992. On Friday, January 25 XIE BING sold $2.21 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 21,337 shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455. 23,174 shares were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS, worth $2.34M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Financial invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Earnest Partners Ltd invested in 0% or 492 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept holds 4.46% or 98,397 shares in its portfolio. Amer Bank invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Generation Inv Management Llp reported 5.78 million shares. Invsts has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 3,340 are owned by Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc. 6.04 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership.