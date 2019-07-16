Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raised Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by $608,700; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Its 3M Company (MMM) Position by $12.91 Million as Stock Value Declined

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82M, up from 210,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.57. About 1.16 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 96.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 62,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,952 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 64,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.84. About 2.07M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, February 7 Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,681 shares. Bauman James L also sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M worth of stock. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of stock or 9,410 shares. The insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 41,802 shares to 178,059 shares, valued at $22.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 166,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.18 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Llc has 0.82% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 14,720 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Btc Capital owns 1,513 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Captrust Financial Advsr reported 23,315 shares. Citizens And Northern invested 0.33% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.26% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 2,550 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Massachusetts-based Cadence Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com owns 411,483 shares. Hikari Power Ltd reported 186,330 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Ally Fincl Inc reported 18,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc owns 1.16M shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.18% or 453,479 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Lc has invested 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Daiwa Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 50 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 8,439 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 3,475 shares. Profund Limited invested in 25,453 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi holds 0.47% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 16,250 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 459 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation owns 237,402 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Omers Administration reported 6,900 shares stake. Sunbelt Secs has 4,501 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has 648,053 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Lc invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Lord Abbett And Communications Ltd Liability Corp reported 411,090 shares.

