Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raised Its Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Holding; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Raised Its Philip Morris International In (PM) Stake

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Philip Morris International In (PM) stake by 2.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 35,823 shares as Philip Morris International In (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 1.36M shares with $119.82 million value, up from 1.32M last quarter. Philip Morris International In now has $116.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.66. About 4.46M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) stake by 3.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp acquired 7,035 shares as Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Raub Brock Capital Management Lp holds 232,495 shares with $20.80 million value, up from 225,460 last quarter. Canadian National Railway Co now has $65.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 818,699 shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Lukoil Pjsc (Adr) stake by 30,792 shares to 134,648 valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Siemens Ag (SMAWF) stake by 3,992 shares and now owns 8,821 shares. Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ITUB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.16M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. 33,760 are held by Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce. Wesbanco Natl Bank holds 33,721 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Btc Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 162,997 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited has invested 0.44% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pennsylvania invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 27,874 shares. Security stated it has 10,653 shares. Clarkston Prns Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stearns Svcs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New York-based M&T Bancorporation has invested 0.47% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675 worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 32.67% above currents $72.66 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Thursday, May 23. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8200 target. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25.