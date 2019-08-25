Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raised Fedex (FDX) Position by $8.70 Million as Stock Value Declined; Unilever Nv Adr (UN) Shareholder Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Lowered Holding by $58.79 Million

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Nv Adr (UN) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 13.31 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775.80 million, down from 14.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 1.37M shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 28/03/2018 – Unilever: 25 Jobs to Be Created in Norwich with New Milling Facility; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 17/03/2018 – Times (GB) [Reg]: Mega mergers on the way after shake-up at Unilever; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Raises Quarterly Dividend to EUR0.3872 Vs EUR0.3585; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Deals Blow to May, Leaving U.K. for Unified Dutch Base; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 72.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 48,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 114,504 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.77 million, up from 66,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78M shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions

Another recent and important The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019.

