Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raised Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Holding; ECONOCOM GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (ECOGF) Shorts Lowered By 27.82%

ECONOCOM GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ECOGF) had a decrease of 27.82% in short interest. ECOGF’s SI was 219,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.82% from 304,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2198 days are for ECONOCOM GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ECOGF)’s short sellers to cover ECOGF’s short positions. It closed at $3.49 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) stake by 3.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp acquired 7,035 shares as Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)’s stock rose 13.73%. The Raub Brock Capital Management Lp holds 232,495 shares with $20.80 million value, up from 225,460 last quarter. Canadian National Railway Co now has $67.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 681,442 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK

Econocom Group SE provides business to business digital transformation solutions. The company has market cap of $826.10 million. It operates through three divisions: Technology Management & Financing, Products & Solutions, and Services. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. The Technology Management & Financing segment offers financing solutions for the administrative and financial management of a business's ICT and digital assets.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, January 15. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CNI in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stephens.