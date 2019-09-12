Raub Brock Capital Management LP Position in Nike Class B (NKE) Trimmed by $912,419 as Share Price Rose; Moreno Evelyn V Has Decreased Position in Stryker (SYK) by $769,365 as Stock Price Rose

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 3,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 51,490 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59 million, down from 55,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $221.29. About 394,263 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 10,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 249,744 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97M, down from 260,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 2.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa holds 3,176 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Com holds 6,271 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.06% or 230,924 shares in its portfolio. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 25.93 million shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited stated it has 112,964 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 1.07M shares or 0.87% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt invested in 260 shares. Citizens Northern accumulated 35,062 shares. 10,000 were reported by Woodley Farra Manion Port Management. 16,995 are owned by Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Factory Mutual Insurance has 0.4% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 393,700 shares. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking holds 0.36% or 1.27 million shares. 29,454 were accumulated by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $21.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.79M for 29.12 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,260 shares to 22,980 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

