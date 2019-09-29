Raub Brock Capital Management LP Position in Keycorp (KEY) Has Upped by $3.82 Million; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holder Td Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 90.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 753,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 82,395 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235,000, down from 836,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 2.62 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34 million, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 7.69 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 52,196 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Lc invested in 10,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Manhattan Comm owns 15,410 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.14M shares. Mendon Capital Advsrs Corporation holds 100,000 shares. 1.36M are held by Becker Management. Balyasny Asset Management Lc owns 1.83M shares. 77,378 are held by Boston Advsr. 100 were accumulated by Jnba Fincl Advsrs. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Limited Co has 0.11% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 7.47 million shares. Valicenti Advisory Service Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 192,124 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp stated it has 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hendley And Inc reported 110,960 shares. 22,265 are held by Dupont Capital Management.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,824 shares to 131,717 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,163 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $66.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 35,035 shares to 322,565 shares, valued at $55.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 210,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold FSM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 50.76 million shares or 16.31% less from 60.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 85,364 are owned by Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp reported 8.75M shares stake. British Columbia owns 148,413 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 22,592 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,845 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Davenport And Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 1.48 million shares. 16,292 were reported by Geode Mgmt Lc. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 47,200 shares. Eqis Cap Management owns 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 70,913 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 299,600 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Hrt Financial Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).