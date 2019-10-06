Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowered Its Sherwin (SHW) Holding by $780,890 as Share Price Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Lowered Its Meta Finl Group (CASH) Position by $3.19 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 113,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 357,728 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, down from 471,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 210,029 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 1,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 47,224 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.64M, down from 48,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $548.84. About 352,970 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $594.51 million for 21.21 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested in 2,587 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential holds 0.06% or 80,710 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,524 shares. Pacific Mngmt reported 3,366 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 144,117 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 82,967 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 26,494 shares. Allstate holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 11,344 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com stated it has 3,474 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 508,557 shares. Zweig stated it has 0.57% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0.02% stake. 2,404 were reported by Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp. 157,721 were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Veritable Lp holds 0.03% or 3,786 shares.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.82M for 16.55 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

