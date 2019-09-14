Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lifted Keycorp (KEY) Position by $3.82 Million; Boeing Co Com (BA) Position Upped by United American Securities Inc

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 10.14 million shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 2,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,735 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 5,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendley owns 110,960 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 2.01 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 52,196 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 119,327 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.21% or 62,988 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 144,411 were reported by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership invested in 0.25% or 154,397 shares. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 6.47 million shares. Howe And Rusling invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 52,025 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 10,116 were reported by Budros Ruhlin And Roe. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,851 shares to 121,342 shares, valued at $22.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,163 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.03% or 5,782 shares. Loews owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 800 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 55,835 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,687 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Llc holds 25,351 shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 2,395 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 1.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alta Cap Ltd holds 2,698 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc Inc stated it has 2,474 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management invested in 1,757 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 6.07 million were accumulated by Northern. Hilltop owns 9,425 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Iowa Retail Bank reported 2,602 shares stake. 80,807 were accumulated by Scotia Capital. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Services has 1.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

