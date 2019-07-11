Raub Brock Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Zoetis (ZTS); Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Holding Maintained by Brookfield Asset Management Inc

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 585,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.44M, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 65,170 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82M, up from 210,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $114.04. About 720,571 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 851,000 shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $125.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.57M were reported by Energy Income Ltd Liability Corporation. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Blackhill Capital owns 95,400 shares. Bessemer holds 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 50 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Llc stated it has 244,745 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 8,700 are held by Ameritas Prtn. Captrust holds 0.01% or 6,307 shares. Raymond James accumulated 0% or 20,708 shares. 68,386 were reported by Rafferty Asset Limited Company. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 1.28 million shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Tru Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 17,959 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ca stated it has 0.18% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Alps Inc stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Asset Inc accumulated 7,585 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 91,521 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 43,523 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Co invested in 46,010 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,595 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 123,557 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.27% or 713,234 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 334,402 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Natixis stated it has 221,417 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 2.95 million shares. Finance Services Corporation holds 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 268 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Company accumulated 25 shares. Shine Inv Advisory reported 0.05% stake. 10.10 million are owned by Polen Management Ltd Co.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

