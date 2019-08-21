Raub Brock Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Lowes Companies (LOW); Greenwood Gearhart Lifted Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 10,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 189,607 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, up from 179,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $97.87. About 9.20M shares traded or 75.23% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Fin Corp Pa has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru Com owns 35,714 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny invested 1.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 43,502 shares. 18,372 were accumulated by Adirondack Rech Management. 9,990 are owned by Cookson Peirce And. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership owns 29,705 shares. 10 invested 7.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0.42% stake. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 127,088 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested in 144,401 shares or 2.1% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth has invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Lvm Cap Limited Mi has 2.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 183,551 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

