Raub Brock Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Keycorp (KEY); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Has Increased Position by $6.63 Million as Share Value Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company's stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34 million, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 7.69M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 52.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 59,764 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 173,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.36 million, up from 113,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha" on September 20, 2019

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Merger Corp by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 10,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,927 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com" on September 24, 2019

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20,691 shares to 277,494 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,717 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.