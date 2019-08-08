Raub Brock Capital Management LP Increased Lowes Companies (LOW) Holding By $1.15 Million; A H Belo Has 0.88 Sentiment

A H Belo Corp (AHC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.45, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 14 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 16 reduced and sold stakes in A H Belo Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 12.86 million shares, down from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding A H Belo Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) stake by 5.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp acquired 10,547 shares as Lowes Companies Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Raub Brock Capital Management Lp holds 189,607 shares with $20.76M value, up from 179,060 last quarter. Lowes Companies Inc now has $78.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 3.59 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation for 964,669 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 1.06 million shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.37% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 957,400 shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 15,540 shares traded. A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) has declined 18.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AHC News: 17/05/2018 – A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CHAIRMAN & CEO JIM MORONEY PLANS TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Revenue From Advertising and Marketing Services $25.7; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO: DECHERD WILL SUCCEED MORONEY AS CHAIRMAN & CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ AH Belo Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHC); 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Rev $49.5M; 17/04/2018 A. H. BELO CORP AHC.N -MORONEY WILL CONTINUE SERVING AS A DIRECTOR AND WILL ASSUME TITLE OF PUBLISHER EMERITUS OF DALLAS MORNING NEWS; 17/04/2018 – A.H. Belo: Moroney to Assume Title of Publisher Emeritus of The Dallas Morning News; 23/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL & PLAN OF MERGER PROVIDING FOR REINCORPORATION FROM STATE OF DELAWARE TO STATE OF TEXAS

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $23,680 activity.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $77.48 million. It publishes The Dallas Morning News and The Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers, as well as operates related Web sites. It has a 5.82 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in publishing Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 2.98 million shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Roberts Glore Inc Il invested in 3,465 shares or 0.24% of the stock. First Personal Fincl Services reported 8,547 shares stake. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 0.07% or 5,357 shares in its portfolio. 196,569 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Limited Liability. Independent Invsts reported 0.59% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc stated it has 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.08% stake. Amer Natl Ins Tx holds 128,975 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 0.51% or 14,511 shares. The Missouri-based Shelter Mutual Insurance Co has invested 2.93% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2,455 were accumulated by Intersect Capital Limited Com. Brinker Cap holds 0.48% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 115,245 shares.