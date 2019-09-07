Raub Brock Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN); As International Business Machine (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Beddow Capital Management Lowered Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 7,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 62,712 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, down from 69,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 128,193 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57 million, up from 125,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 2.04M shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35B for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.