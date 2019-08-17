Raub Brock Capital Management LP Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN) Has Upped as Stock Rose; Macrogenics (MGNX) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 28,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 78,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.83M market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 240,142 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS – IN H2, SEES TO PROVIDE CLINICAL UPDATES ON FLOTETUZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML, ON COMBINATION OF ENOBLITUZUMAB WITH ANTI-PD-1 AGENT; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 10/05/2018 – AGC Biologics enters into Commercial Supply Agreement with MacroGenics; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – ANTICIPATE TWO OF CO’S ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES WILL MOVE INTO CLINICAL PIPELINE THIS YEAR; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman Commerce has invested 1.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Oakbrook Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,536 shares. Gould Asset Limited Liability Ca invested in 3,640 shares. Allen Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,340 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.42% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cap Intl Ca owns 20,023 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 412,320 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 708 shares. Wright Investors Ser holds 0.96% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 22,487 shares. California-based Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inv Mgmt Comm Incorporated has invested 1.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Optimum Advisors invested in 2,966 shares. Tctc Lc holds 74,280 shares. Suncoast Equity holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,035 shares. Bridges Mgmt reported 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 203,900 shares to 676,759 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Menlo Therapeutics Inc by 59,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 68,374 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 548 shares stake. Sei Invs Co holds 0% or 42,613 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 41,700 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd accumulated 610,443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). 260,000 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Gmt Capital reported 255,200 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 29,618 shares. Eventide Asset Management Lc has 485,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 1.56M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 44,068 shares.

