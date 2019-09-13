Raub Brock Capital Management LP Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN) Has Cut by $417,468; Generation Investment Management Llp Lowered Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $573.57 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 3,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 175,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.18 million, down from 179,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $129.79. About 1.83M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 50.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 5.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 4.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563.60 million, down from 10.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $116.57. About 1.08M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 23.01 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 3,693 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 44,205 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Group has 9,550 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bahl Gaynor invested 3% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pictet North America Advisors Sa accumulated 5,600 shares. Pacific Investment Management Co stated it has 2,407 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Beacon Gp reported 0.3% stake. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 1,797 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co owns 3.47M shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Communications Advisers reported 3,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 20,485 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Budros Ruhlin & Roe owns 7,101 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 1,819 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc owns 0.16% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2.60M shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 28,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First In invested in 0.05% or 530 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.14% stake. Exane Derivatives reported 12,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14.78 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 17,247 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 8,647 shares. Blue Chip Prtn holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,584 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,000 shares. 81,298 were reported by Old Natl National Bank In. Cap Limited Llc holds 0.03% or 791 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com reported 6,602 shares stake. Central Corp, a New York-based fund reported 450,000 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 23.89 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.