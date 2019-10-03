Raub Brock Capital Management LP Holding in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose; Capital Management Associates Stake in Apollo Global Management (APO) Raised by $323,000 as Market Value Rose

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $652,000, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 2.71 million shares traded or 6.62% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NCDS NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES WITHIN OVERALL BORROWING LIMITS OF CO; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Global Management’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES CLEARS PVT PLACEMENT OF DEBENTURES UP TO INR15B; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 6,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 225,911 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.89 million, down from 232,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.62. About 989,790 shares traded or 28.18% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pacira Pharma (PCRX) Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600 (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Announce Successful Completion of Previously Announced Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apollo Global Management (APO) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo: Likely To Outperform In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 57,585 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 98,758 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has 45,001 shares. Destination Wealth reported 1,699 shares. 18,824 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 4,380 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Proffitt & Goodson owns 4,453 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.18M shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 41,305 shares. Next Fincl Gru, a Texas-based fund reported 1,588 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 590,209 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Tiger Limited Liability Com has 6.99% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 111,950 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $918.16 million for 16.53 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Halifax NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy If You’re Late to Investing – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Unifor ratifies three new CN agreements NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Calgary NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional investor conference on September 25 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.