Raub Brock Capital Management LP Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Cut by $795,960; Chicago Equity Partners Holding in Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Cut as Market Value Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 53,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 19,915 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548,000, down from 73,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 851,084 shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Rev $2.24B-$2.32B; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Volume Surges Almost 18 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 05/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barron’s; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 37C; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Size of Board Reduced to 10 Seats From 11; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 4,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 131,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.78 million, down from 136,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.38 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Notis invested in 53,670 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 5,683 are owned by Bailard. Klingenstein Fields Llc holds 0.04% or 4,200 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.5% or 9,100 shares in its portfolio. Kemper Master Retirement Trust accumulated 11,500 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,855 shares. Carderock Cap, a Maryland-based fund reported 41,777 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 4.02% or 122,611 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited owns 256,393 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 435,068 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Heritage Invsts Management invested in 0.79% or 83,213 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 2,756 shares stake. 1,446 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WWW’s profit will be $55.86 million for 11.80 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold WWW shares while 73 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 77.71 million shares or 2.82% less from 79.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 353,729 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Susquehanna Interest Group Llp reported 0% stake. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 28,786 shares. Westfield Management Company Limited Partnership accumulated 0.17% or 800,268 shares. Patten Gru accumulated 8,072 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 3,850 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 7,413 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 59,841 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp accumulated 203,038 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 45,217 were reported by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation. Edgestream Partners LP invested 0.28% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 154,620 shares to 168,045 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xperi Corp by 139,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $279,200 activity.