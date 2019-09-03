Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in Zoetis (ZTS) as Shares Rose; Axa Raised Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $3.78 Million; Stock Price Rose

Axa increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 92,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.91M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 15.63M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 216,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82M, up from 210,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $127.04. About 1.77M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Management reported 11,157 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,393 shares. Fruth Inv has 2,000 shares. Tekla Limited Co reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Logan Mgmt Inc stated it has 174,465 shares. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.84% or 131,758 shares. Johnson Fin stated it has 1,027 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 7,107 shares. Coastline Trust has 19,525 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 23,892 shares. Jennison Assoc stated it has 700,010 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Natixis has invested 0.14% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Redwood Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 108,038 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. West Family Invs Inc invested 0.53% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 112,877 shares to 831,418 shares, valued at $62.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JKE).