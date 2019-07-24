Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lifted Its Embraer Sa (ERJ) Position

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased Embraer Sa (ERJ) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda acquired 50,000 shares as Embraer Sa (ERJ)’s stock declined 9.80%. The Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 100,000 shares with $1.90M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Embraer Sa now has $3.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 243,837 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 16/04/2018 – Embraer Delivers 14 Comml and 11 Executive Jets in 1Qof 2018; 03/04/2018 – US judge grants motion to dismiss class action suit against Embraer; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SEES GROWTH OPPORTUNITY IN ASIA, MIDDLE EAST; 29/05/2018 – Embraer Sells 4 More Legacy 650E Business Jets to Air Hamburg; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 2.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp acquired 6,087 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Raub Brock Capital Management Lp holds 216,773 shares with $21.82M value, up from 210,686 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $54.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 843,160 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased Global X Copper Miners Etf stake by 497,882 shares to 518,242 valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) stake by 161,500 shares and now owns 88,500 shares. Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Bancorp owns 873 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 834 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca). 17,677 were accumulated by Alps Advisors Inc. Carroll Assoc Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Art Advsr Limited holds 0.24% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 39,402 shares. Chase Investment Counsel has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% or 28,925 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 589,029 shares. Schroder Inv Gp has 90,595 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.32% or 22,245 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth stated it has 106 shares. Ajo LP owns 0.81% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1.55M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 559,521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital owns 216,739 shares. Great Lakes Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Among 9 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, February 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Monday, July 22 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by UBS. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Lewis Clinton A. Jr. sold $563,255 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 6,125 shares.