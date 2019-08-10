Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Mastercard (MA) by $2.22 Million as Share Value Rose; Cam Group Holding A Lowered Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stake by $374,472

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 2,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 23,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 25,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.98. About 588,948 shares traded or 48.88% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Munications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 120,045 shares to 155,058 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $4.22 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.