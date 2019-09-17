Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; American Investment Services Decreased Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $367,470 as Share Value Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 4,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 131,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.78 million, down from 136,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $158.51. About 664,563 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc analyzed 36,747 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 14,147 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 50,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $81.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 9.32 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $21.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 195,000 Jobs in August – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.16 million for 29.80 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 14,746 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Lincoln Natl reported 3,402 shares. Syntal Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,624 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 232,784 shares. Evanson Asset Lc holds 2,993 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.26% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 381,035 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 160 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 0.01% or 1,162 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.71% or 6.90M shares. Capital Advsr Ok holds 3,626 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Css Limited Liability Il invested in 0.01% or 900 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 8,499 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Gradient Ltd Company invested in 0% or 122 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth holds 0.15% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.90 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership owns 40,800 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Doliver Advsr Lp reported 27,581 shares. Iat Reinsurance Communication Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Balyasny Asset Llc invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mackenzie Fin Corp has 0.18% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 6.52 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Truepoint Inc owns 53,383 shares. The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 291,755 were accumulated by Caprock Group. 424,294 are owned by Webster Retail Bank N A. Lucas holds 0.47% or 37,625 shares. Ithaka Gru Limited Liability Company has 15,197 shares.