Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $348,764; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 1,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 81,039 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, up from 79,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $248.28. About 2.64M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 4,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 2.71 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c; Raises FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

