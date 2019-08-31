Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake in Toro Co (TTC); Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Agilent Technologies (A) by $11.26 Million as Stock Price Declined

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 92.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 140,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 293,106 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56 million, up from 152,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 2.00 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 10,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 289,774 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.95 million, up from 279,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 506,685 shares traded or 7.74% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Effective Tax Rate 22.4; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Says `Toro Times’; 24/05/2018 – TORO SEES 3Q EPS 64C TO 67C, EST. 68C; 16/03/2018 – Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,

More notable recent The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Toro Company to Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Toro Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Toro Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 899,417 shares. Bb&T reported 88,019 shares. 14,757 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Select Equity Group LP has 0% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 1,985 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 38,228 shares. 185,877 are owned by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 474,449 shares. Prudential Financial holds 98,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 5,800 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 25,021 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 47,000 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 60,182 shares to 305,696 shares, valued at $16.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,042 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).