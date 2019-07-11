Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $608,700; Opaleye Management Raised Its Position in Dermira (DERM) as Market Value Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82M, up from 210,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.57. About 1.73 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 452,410 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 11.27% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 30/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA IS NOT CURRENTLY MARKETED IN CHINA; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Ops Officer; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cypress Asset Tx has 0.6% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). North Star Invest Corp invested in 22,525 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 123,557 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.12% or 452,085 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 10,331 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Ltd owns 115,172 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Sageworth Trust holds 29 shares. 1,027 are owned by Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated. Security National Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,750 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc invested in 33,482 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 8,951 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag accumulated 21,304 shares. 23,743 are owned by Goelzer Inv Management. Chicago Equity Lc invested in 4,665 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.16% or 486,921 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis Q4 top line up 7% – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis declares $0.164 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis Inc. Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BofA Downgrades Veterinary Medicine Maker Zoetis On Valuation – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dermira (DERM) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dermira Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dermira Announces â€œLife Unfoldsâ€ Direct-to-Consumer Campaign to Highlight QBREXZAâ„¢ (glycopyrronium) Cloth – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/18/2019: DERM, TORC, SLNO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Limited has invested 0.28% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Sectoral Asset Mngmt stated it has 41,902 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 53,638 shares. New York-based Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Ubs Oconnor Limited Company has 200,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Sei Invs Company accumulated 0% or 42,076 shares. 3.21M were reported by Blackrock. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 872,719 shares. Rhenman Prns Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). 3,216 were reported by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Oracle Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 1.06 million shares to 960,000 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.