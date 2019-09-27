Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position in Keycorp (KEY) as Stock Value Rose; As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Declined, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.13. About 1.58M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 6.37 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 6,584 shares to 225,911 shares, valued at $20.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 9,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,651 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capitala Group Announces CSLF II Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is This the Key to ExxonMobil’s Production Recovery? – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Warriortradingnews.com published: “U.S. House of Representatives passes key cannabis banking act – Warrior Trading News” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “One of Greater Cincinnatiâ€™s largest banks names new CEO – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 0.05% stake. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Boston Ptnrs owns 0.66% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 27.74 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 189,483 shares. Ls Invest Ltd holds 47,649 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 150,364 shares. Pnc Gp invested in 406,649 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Resources stated it has 11,646 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5.88 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Jnba Finance Advsr invested in 100 shares. Prudential holds 2.49M shares. 5.07M are owned by Putnam Invs Ltd Co. Bb&T Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 40,079 shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Walmart and Capital One Strike a Deal — Whatâ€™s in It for Each of Them? – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One Financial Corporation: A New 5.00% Preferred Stock IPO That Is Currently Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp, New York-based fund reported 18,649 shares. Financial Architects stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ironwood Counsel Limited Com has 1.45% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 41,986 shares. Aqr Cap Llc holds 979,197 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.5% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 20,000 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc holds 0.02% or 22,284 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Associated Banc holds 14,590 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 4.42M shares. 56,200 were accumulated by Alberta Investment. American Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 78,670 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 8,733 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 32,374 shares. Aviance Prns Ltd Llc owns 7,868 shares. Brighton Jones Lc owns 2,607 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.97 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.