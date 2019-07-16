Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Raised By $348,764 Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; 4 Analysts Are Bullish NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Last Week

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 1.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp acquired 1,412 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Raub Brock Capital Management Lp holds 81,039 shares with $20.04M value, up from 79,627 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $252.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $265.96. About 2.54 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Wednesday, June 5. Mizuho maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $10000 target. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, April 9. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, February 8. Nomura upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Thursday, January 17. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $95 target. See NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $99.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Upgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100 New Target: $110 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

08/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/01/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Upgrade

The stock increased 2.24% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.16. About 3.27M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency , analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.28 billion. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.53% stake. Kingfisher Capital Ltd stated it has 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Company Ca holds 22,340 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap accumulated 537 shares. At Retail Bank owns 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,196 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.38% or 53,001 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 170 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 19.08M are owned by Capital Investors. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 44,217 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stevens Cap Management LP invested 0.49% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 7,505 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 55,659 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 63,540 were accumulated by Redwood Investments Limited Co.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08M on Wednesday, January 23. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million. $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $247 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

