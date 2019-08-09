Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Raised Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $856,374 as Share Value Rose; As Ligand Pharmaceuticals Com (LGND) Share Value Declined, Gabelli Funds Lifted Its Position by $2.10 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 136,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, up from 131,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.8. About 60,760 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (LGND) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 57,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, up from 40,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 7,605 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 0.06% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 11,387 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 655,690 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 7,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd has 1.9% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 209,823 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 42,385 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,180 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 20,796 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Fosun International Limited has invested 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 62,564 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Com. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0% or 16,205 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 23,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawkins Inc Com (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 16,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,550 shares, and cut its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. 1,850 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $176,583 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. Patel Sunil had bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980 on Friday, August 2. Davis Todd C bought $93,594 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 643,840 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 4.24% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 17,018 shares. Cedar Rock Cap reported 3.30M shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1,629 shares. Lafayette stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Captrust Advsr holds 0.02% or 3,203 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru invested in 1.17% or 11,500 shares. Winslow Limited Co stated it has 1.62% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 0.12% or 6,124 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 303,295 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Com holds 1,834 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership owns 5.99 million shares or 5.44% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Confluence Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,643 shares in its portfolio.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.64 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million. Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713.