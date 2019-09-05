Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Raised Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake by $561,440; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Market Valuation Rose While Mason Hill Advisors Lowered Stake

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $608.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 4.73M shares traded or 62.24% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 128,193 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57M, up from 125,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $199.41. About 1.90M shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Oil Refiners Have Increased Investments in Digital Despite Lower Improvements in Operating Margins from These Technologies, According to Research from Accenture – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture Seeks Emerging Innovators and Disruptors for Its Fourth Annual Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: GBT (OTC PINK: $GTCH) Completes Phase I of Avant! AI Expert Agent, Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Acquires Analytics8 and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Works with Lightship Works – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Bancorp Tru Division stated it has 2.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 70,881 are owned by Scotia. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 33,993 shares. Hartford Investment Management owns 89,753 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,238 shares. Oppenheimer & Com owns 65,703 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 7,507 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2,821 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 8,279 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bessemer Securities Ltd Com owns 1,275 shares. Capital Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 3,273 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,471 shares. Somerset Trust holds 1.02% or 10,987 shares in its portfolio.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.