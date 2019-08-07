Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Peconic Partners Trimmed Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $28.68 Million as Stock Rose

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 10.59M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $268.99. About 3.18 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $507.33M for 22.59 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 selling transactions for $32.58 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

