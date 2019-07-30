Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Holding as Share Value Rose; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) Lowered by $4.46 Million as Share Price Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $278.16. About 3.75M shares traded or 6.90% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 143,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, down from 759,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 2.06 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 140,725 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $61.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 37,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 727,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06 million for 8.08 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.68% or 1.01 million shares. Kistler stated it has 1,594 shares. Marsico Cap Management Lc invested in 0.26% or 30,709 shares. Aperio Group Lc stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Comerica Natl Bank owns 257,110 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). North Star Invest Corp holds 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 11,357 shares. The New York-based Steadfast Cap Mngmt LP has invested 1.42% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 154,442 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il. Coldstream Capital Management has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smith Moore Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,682 shares. Bluespruce Invs LP holds 4.93% or 474,992 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Svcs, a New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. 10,984 are held by Regentatlantic Ltd. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 7.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,984 shares to 413,726 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 48,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.