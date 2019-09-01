Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Keycorp (KEY) Position by $3.30 Million as Share Value Rose; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Beech Hill Advisors Has Upped Holding

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 104,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 219,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 977,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 757,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 6.86 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 160,163 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank reported 53,848 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. First Foundation has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Seabridge Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meyer Handelman reported 641,738 shares. Legal General Grp Public Lc invested in 0.28% or 10.17 million shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited invested in 0.65% or 52,854 shares. Bb&T holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 340,203 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Management Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Tradition Mngmt Lc has invested 1.67% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 31,233 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baltimore owns 7,145 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 28,323 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 51,736 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,175 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 532,096 were reported by Icon Advisers Incorporated. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has 434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.09% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 26,768 shares. Smith Graham Investment Advisors Limited Partnership owns 323,250 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 80.36 million shares. Weiss Multi has 0.09% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 220,000 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,053 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2,500 shares. 220,634 were reported by Da Davidson And Company. 152,359 are held by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus. Fincl Counselors accumulated 524,543 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Keybank Association Oh holds 36,374 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 56,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Lc owns 226,217 shares.