Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Nike Class B (NKE) as Share Price Rose; Hsbc Holdings Plc Holding in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Decreased by $26.35 Million as Valuation Declined

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 10,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 249,744 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97M, down from 260,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 3.96M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 72,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 32,400 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.79M, down from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.63. About 4.43M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

