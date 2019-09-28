Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Decreased Sherwin (SHW) Stake By $780,890; Transcat (TRNS) Shorts Up By 68.8%

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased Sherwin (SHW) stake by 3.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 1,705 shares as Sherwin (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Raub Brock Capital Management Lp holds 47,224 shares with $21.64 million value, down from 48,929 last quarter. Sherwin now has $50.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) had an increase of 68.8% in short interest. TRNS’s SI was 42,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 68.8% from 25,000 shares previously. With 42,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s short sellers to cover TRNS’s short positions. The SI to Transcat Inc’s float is 0.62%. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 13,400 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,631 shares. Hrt Fincl Llc has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bluestein R H And reported 83,976 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 11,877 are owned by Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited. Moors & Cabot invested in 3,395 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 2,706 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cordasco Financial Net stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). California-based World has invested 0.46% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Brant Point Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.67% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Alta Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.24% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Spectrum Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0.05% or 378 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Alpha Cubed Investments has 0.41% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 7,764 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. 500 shares were bought by FETTIG JEFF M, worth $216,035.

Among 12 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $46000 lowest target. $510.58’s average target is -6.19% below currents $544.28 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 21.03 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Transcat, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 5.86% more from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,000 were reported by Hillsdale Management Incorporated. 10,107 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Heartland Advisors invested in 0.19% or 100,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 10,497 shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 27 shares. Eam Investors Lc has 0.22% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 35,345 shares. stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 76,586 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 7,782 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cove Street Cap Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 40,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc owns 139,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L L P Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) or 1,114 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp owns 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 11,785 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0% or 16,158 shares.