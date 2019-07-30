Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Decreased Mastercard (MA) Stake as Shares Rose; Macy’s (M) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $720,000 as Market Value Declined

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $281.44. About 3.22 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 5.33 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Raises Earnings and Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2018; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – TOTAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A 1 PERCENT DECLINE TO A .5 PERCENT INCREASE IN FISCAL 2018; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (Prn) by 625,000 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,386 shares to 136,541 shares, valued at $21.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 48,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

