Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Sherwin (SHW) by $780,890 as Market Value Rose; Compton Capital Management Increases Stake in Abbvie (ABBV)

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 1,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 47,224 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.64M, down from 48,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $544.54. About 445,703 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 25,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 5.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim holds 1.26% or 3.35M shares. 19,000 were reported by Fundx Invest Gp Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Connors Investor Services invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Eagle Global Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,787 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 65,804 shares. Boston invested in 82,698 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Smith Moore & Com holds 0.58% or 35,579 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kingfisher Capital Limited invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sunbelt Secs holds 36,837 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 20,318 shares. 10,033 were accumulated by Asset Incorporated. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Com Oh accumulated 1.66% or 33,457 shares. Davenport And Ltd holds 0.07% or 78,916 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,107 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability owns 191,946 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jnba Advisors holds 88 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 3.65 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt holds 3,312 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. International Ca reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kcm Limited Liability reported 2,339 shares. 3,395 are owned by Moors & Cabot. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc accumulated 834 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil Limited holds 16,516 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 6,721 shares. Moreover, Hm Payson Company has 0.16% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Parkside Fin Bancshares & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Caprock Gru Inc has 0.11% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,191 shares.

