Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Sherwin (SHW) by $780,890 as Market Value Rose; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 576,024 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Alnylam, Airbnb, Uber; 23/04/2018 – Alnylam Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ALN-TTRsc02, a Subcutaneously Delivered

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 1,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 47,224 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.64 million, down from 48,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $527.4. About 497,381 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 782 shares. Australia-based Platinum Inv Management Limited has invested 0.04% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Macquarie Limited owns 62,288 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 154,058 shares. 38,533 were accumulated by Aviva Pcl. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.04% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 3.51M shares. 628 were reported by Us Fincl Bank De. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,950 shares. Principal Financial Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 28,567 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 19,572 shares. Allstate Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,732 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T State Bank invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $21.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 20.38 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field & Main Savings Bank invested in 100 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 1,184 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Trust Na has 0.86% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 9,339 shares. Scharf Investments Llc has 2.56% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,587 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 8,700 shares. 611,711 are held by Oz Mngmt Lp. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Company has 1.14% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.15% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 147,534 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Mkts has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 9,129 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 3,213 shares. 556 are owned by Smithfield Tru.

