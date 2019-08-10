Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) by $1.15 Million; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Raised Holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by $17.93 Million as Share Value Declined

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 10,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 189,607 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, up from 179,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21M shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 16,458 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491.93 million, up from 15,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 339,238 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 29/05/2018 – New Cooper Discoverer AT3™ Tire Line Displayed at The Tire Cologne May 29-June 1; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SAYS CFO GINGER JONES TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER – AT INVESTOR DAY, MANAGEMENT DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10 PCT TO 14 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Financial Targets; 30/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SEES SECOND HALF OPER MARGIN 9%-11%; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 04/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 185th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management reported 36,270 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.29% or 536,325 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 8.28M shares. Waddell Reed has invested 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aureus Asset Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,713 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,639 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,219 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Company reported 0% stake. Pershing Square LP holds 9.32 million shares. Hedeker Wealth has 0.19% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,550 shares. Marathon Capital holds 0.15% or 3,126 shares. Moreover, E&G Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.43% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 20,215 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Services. Moreover, South Dakota Council has 0.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 913 shares to 38,120 shares, valued at $4.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,781 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation invested in 70,584 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 3,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 68,243 shares. 33,997 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 11,752 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 71,889 shares. The California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). 60,715 are held by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 17,506 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,003 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18,683 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 77,551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 409 shares.

