Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Boosted Keycorp (KEY) Position; Iszo Capital Management LP Boosted By $569,349 Its Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Stake

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased Keycorp Inc (KEY) stake by 22.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp acquired 224,664 shares as Keycorp Inc (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Raub Brock Capital Management Lp holds 1.20 million shares with $21.34M value, up from 977,582 last quarter. Keycorp Inc now has $17.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 19.52M shares traded or 114.51% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Iszo Capital Management Lp acquired 63,261 shares as Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP)’s stock rose 8.48%. The Iszo Capital Management Lp holds 3.82 million shares with $37.22M value, up from 3.75M last quarter. Nam Tai Ppty Inc now has $326.92 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 149,755 shares traded or 473.71% up from the average. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 5.06% above currents $17.77 stock price. KeyCorp had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $2000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 823,679 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.30 million shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 150,364 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 3,896 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 62,988 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 119,327 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 909,917 shares. Polar Cap Llp invested in 0.05% or 335,394 shares. Oppenheimer Inc owns 93,859 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 19,592 shares. Dupont Capital, Delaware-based fund reported 22,265 shares. 9.05M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Regions Corporation stated it has 62,038 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 63,755 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 3,662 shares to 175,808 valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) stake by 1,705 shares and now owns 47,224 shares. Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) was reduced too.